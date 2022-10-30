In a major boost to the tourism as well air connectivity in Assam, Alliance Air began its flight services from Lilabari Airport in Lakhimpur district on Sunday, October 30.

Speaking on the occasion while inaugurating the flight services, Assam Chief Miniser Himanta Biswa described the event as a remarkable and a historic one. He said that this air transport service of Alliance Air will increase the scope of air traffic in the North East especially between Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Manipur.

CM Sarma further stated that the launch of this air flight service is not only an extension of the air route, but more importantly, it will expand the field of connectivity between people-to-people, tourism and commerce a long way.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. He said that due to the Transformation Policy of envisioned by PM Modi, the North Eastern states have made rapid development in the communication sector possible.

Under the UDAN scheme of the central government, the Alliance Air flight service was launched from four other Northeastern airports, including Ziro, Shillong, Imphal, and Aizawl.

According to reports, the Alliance Air will operate two weekly flights to Ziro and four weekly flights to Shillong.

On the other hand, flight service between Lilabari and Pasighat and Lilabari and Tezpur has also begun.