Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 1 inaugurated a sprawling Botanical Garden. The garden, spread across an expansive 36 bighas of land, including 2.58 acres of water bodies, is located at the site of the former Guwahati Central Jail in the city's Fancy Bazar locality. Costing Rs. 59 crore to construct, this lush green paradise is now home to a staggering 85,000 plants encompassing more than 230 indigenous species of flora. Additionally, an area of approximately 2.08 acres has been dedicated to medicinal plants within the garden.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma highlighted the transformational journey that led to the creation of this botanical haven. Originally slated to become a shopping mall after the Guwahati Central Jail's relocation to Lokhra, the vision evolved under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. It was decided that instead of a mall, a public park/garden would grace this land, a vision that saw its fruition during Dr. Sarma's tenure as the Minister of the Guwahati Development Department.

Sarma expressed his joy over this latest addition to Guwahati's public infrastructure stating that the Botanical Garden's opening provides ample open spaces for the residents of Northeast India's largest city. The deliberate choice to call it a "botanical garden" reflects the ambition to make it a repository of the region's indigenous and rare flora. Dr. Sarma urged the community to take responsibility for nurturing the plants and announced that guides would be stationed in the garden to educate younger generations about the rich flora heritage of the region.

In his speech, Chief Minister Sarma unveiled an array of ongoing and upcoming projects designed to elevate Guwahati into the "Gateway to South-East Asia." He mentioned the imminent inauguration of the first phase of the river-front development project along the Brahmaputra near Kachari Ghat, the establishment of public parks on land in Chandmari currently housing flood control and irrigation offices, and the plans for an "urban forest" at Borbari. Dr. Sarma also highlighted discussions to build embankments around Deepor Beel, which will provide cycling and walking spaces for the public.

To enhance tourism and security, Dr. Sarma revealed that an inland water terminal near Fancy Bazar is in the works, set to offer experiences akin to those in South-East Asian countries like Singapore and Malaysia. He also announced the impending launch of a state-of-the-art surveillance camera project covering the entire city, with a budget of Rs. 250 crore already approved by the Cabinet. Moreover, an increased number of streetlights will be installed across Guwahati to improve public safety.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma attended the Kshamabani event organized by the Shri Shri Digambar Jain Panchayat at the Bhagwan Mahavir Dharmasthal in the Fancy Bazar locality. During his address, he lauded Jainism for inspiring individuals to lead lives marked by discipline, pure thoughts, and virtuous actions.

At the Botanical Garden inauguration event, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma was accompanied by Minister for Development of Housing & Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, Member of Parliament Queen Ojha, Commissioner & Secretary of DoHUA Kavita Padmanabhan, among other dignitaries.