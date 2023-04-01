Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 1 inaugurated the Golden Silk Park and Trade Centre at Khanapara, Guwahati.

The centre will serve as the frontrunner in promoting Assam’s famed silk industry.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “Happy to inaugurate the Golden Silk Park and Trade Centre at Khanapara, Guwahati. This commendable initiative by our Handloom & Textiles Department will benefit all stakeholders of Assam’s famed silk industry”.

"In Assam, there will be no sale of powerloom gamosa, mekhela-chadar. The weavers will have to get a price for their hardwork. Under the strict vigil of the authorities of Handloom and Textile department, none will be able to sale gamosas made in powerloom”, remarked CM Sarma during the inauguration ceremony of Golden Silk Park and Trade Centre.

"To support Assamese artisans, I appeal to each one of you to purchase handloom made Gamosas for the upcoming Bihu celebrations. If you see anyone selling powerloom Gamosas, I advise you to immediately alert local authorities", urged CM Sarma.

Speaking on promoting and collaborating with international companies for a far reached exposure of Assam silk, CM Sarma said that initiatives should be taken to tie up with global partners and research on diversifying and improving products.

“Diversified catalogue should be prepared by the authorities of Handloom and Textile industry and work in tandem with the designers to revamp global designs and cater to the international customers,” added CM Sarma.

The chief minister urged authorities to make the environment-friendly so as to make the park tourist worthy.

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