Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Kalatirtha and new Madhabdev University building in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur witnessed a day of significant development on February 3, as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Sri Sri Badala Padma Ata Kalatirtha at Sri Sri Madhabdev Kalakshetra in Narayanpur.

Built at a cost of Rs 22 crore, the 681-seater Kalatirtha is equipped with state-of-the-art acoustic systems, advanced stage lighting, mechanised curtains and a large LED screen. The facility is expected to emerge as a vibrant hub for art, culture and performing arts, giving a major boost to the cultural landscape of Lakhimpur district.

On the same day, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the new academic building at Madhabdev University, Narayanpur, reinforcing the state government’s focus on strengthening education infrastructure across Assam. The new facility aims to provide improved learning spaces for students and enhance the overall academic environment.

The twin inaugurations reflect the government’s commitment to promoting cultural development alongside educational growth, contributing to holistic development in the region.