Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton at the Amingaon Indoor Stadium on August 11.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his enthusiasm for the positive impact that the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton will have on the sport's training and talent development. He emphasized that the establishment of this state-of-the-art facility underscores Assam's commitment to fostering excellence in badminton.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister shared his pride and privilege in inaugurating the world-class stadium. He highlighted the presence of badminton luminary Mr. Backhand, Taufik Hidayat, and other talented players who graced the occasion.

The new National Centre of Excellence for Badminton is a collaborative effort between the Assam Government and the Badminton Association of India (BAI). The center's state-of-the-art infrastructure is complemented by a team of highly experienced national and international coaches, along with comprehensive support facilities. This initiative aims to not only elevate the standard of badminton training but also position the region as a hub for nurturing future champions.

Adding to the grandeur of the inauguration, former Olympic champion and the youngest world number one in men's singles, Taufik Hidayat, joined the event. Also in attendance were Nandita Gorlosa, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister of Assam, and Sanjay Mishra, Secretary of BAI. The ceremony also had the distinction of felicitating members of the winning team of the Thomas Cup, adding a sense of achievement and inspiration to the occasion.

The inaugural ceremony culminated in an exhilarating exhibition match featuring Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Vishnuwardhan Goud Panjala, and Krishna Prasad Garaga.