Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 12 inaugurated a new housing complex for the 25th Assam Police Battalion built at Demow ground in Joysagar, Sivasagar.

The cantonment of the 25th battalion deployed under the protection of oil and natural gas corporation commission has been constructed on 130 bighas of land at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Earlier battalion no. 1 was affiliated to The Ligiri Pond with the 25th battalion.

The oil and natural gas corporation commission spent the capital of the cantonment built for a total of 1145 jawans.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Pork Processing Unit in Nazira soon after the inauguration of the battalion cantonment. Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, "The 25th police battalion provide security to ONGC asset or to ONGC production. The police battalion housing complex consisting of 150 quarters and with additional facilities for storage that was constructed, has been inaugurated today. I would like to congratulate both ONGC and Assam Police for this new housing complex. What I have heard is that the Opposition has announced names for 8-9 Assembly seats. And additionally names for 5-6 seats are yet to be announced".

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