In a bid to push the infrastructure development in Chaygaon, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today, November 8, inaugurated the northeast's first cold storage in Chaygaon.

This will be the northeast's first 5K MT cold storage facility in the Chaygaon area of Assam. The cold storage has been built at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

On the other hand, CM Sarma also inaugurated a food processing unit at Paneri.

Happy to address a public rally at Chhaygaon College playground after inaugurating a fruit processing centre and 5,000-MT cold storage facility.



Food processing & proper packaging of agri-horticultural produce will lead to economic transformation in our State. pic.twitter.com/kdhDsV3BuH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 8, 2022

Earlier, in a cabinet meeting, chaired by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, approved the Assam Logistics Policy, 2022, under which a dedicated logistics division will be set up in the state.

Under the new policy, the Industrial park developed by AIIDC and AIDC will earmark 15 per cent of its land for the development of logistics infra including a logistics park, truck terminal, cold storage, warehouses, and primary processing units among others.



Earlier today, the Chief Minister also visited Sri Sri Maa Chandika Devalaya, a prominent Shakti Pitha of Assam, at Chaygaon and offered prayers for the welfare of everyone.

