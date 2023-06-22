Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 22 inaugurated six new schools across various tea gardens in Sonitpur district. These state-of-the-art schools, equipped with modern facilities, aim to provide quality education to the underprivileged and empower them for a brighter future.

Among the inaugurated schools, three model higher secondary schools were unveiled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Biswanath. The Chief Minister, after inaugurating the Model Higher Secondary School at Ketela Tea Estate in Behali, visited Gingia to inaugurate the remaining two model higher secondary schools. This initiative is part of the government's vision to establish higher secondary schools in 119 tea gardens across the state.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the progress made in the education sector. He highlighted the growth from having only two medical colleges during his earlier tenure as a minister to now having 12, with more in the pipeline. However, he expressed his regret that it took 75 years after India's independence for schools to reach the tea gardens. Nevertheless, he emphasized the importance of utilizing these newly established schools for the benefit of the community and called upon mothers to actively participate in their children's education.

"I humbly request all the mothers, present here, to look after the studies of your children. I also request you all to come to the school once a month to inquire about how your children are doing in their studies. This will take the society and our state forward," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his address at a public meeting held during the inauguration of the Model Higher Secondary School at Gingia Tea Estate.

With the inauguration of these six model higher secondary schools, the government's commitment to providing accessible education in tea garden areas becomes evident. Out of the planned 119 higher secondary schools, 96 have already been established in the state. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that 19 more model higher secondary schools will be set up this year, with a future plan of establishing 100 higher secondary schools in tea gardens across the state.

Recognizing the importance of creating opportunities for children from tea garden communities, the government has reserved 3% of jobs for them. Furthermore, 100 seats for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and 100 seats for Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) courses in the health sector have been reserved. Notably, 2,500 children from tea gardens will have the chance to pursue MBBS studies, a significant milestone for the community that had to wait 75 years after independence to attend high school.

In addition to the educational initiatives, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish colleges in tea garden areas, aligning with the model high schools. Moreover, the funds allocated to the Orunodoi Scheme, aimed at empowering women, will be increased to Rs 1400. Under this scheme, a total of 35 lakh women will receive benefits. Additionally, the government aims to provide ration cards to 40 lakh beneficiaries by the end of October, entitling them to 5 lakh medical benefits.