On a significant day for legal education in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Government Law College in Tezpur's Sonitpur district.

This event marks a notable expansion in the state's academic infrastructure, particularly in the field of law.

The inauguration was part of Dr. Sarma's two-day visit to Tezpur and Dibrugarh, as announced on his official Twitter handle.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore, this college will go a long way towards providing quality legal education to students across Assam.

The establishment of the Government Law College in Tezpur adds to the existing network of law colleges in Assam, which includes the prestigious B.R.M Govt. Law College, the first law college in the state, was established in 1914 as Earle Law College.



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With the addition of the new institution in Tezpur, the number of government-owned law colleges in Assam will reach a total of 10 in 2024-2025, alongside private and public-private-owned colleges.

Tezpur Law College itself, although not the newly inaugurated government institution, has been a significant player in the region's legal education since its establishment in 1972.

It offers undergraduate LL.B and integrated B.A. LL.B courses, as well as a two-year LL.M program, all affiliated with Gauhati University and recognized by the Bar Council of India.

The inauguration of the Government Law College in Tezpur by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is a step towards realizing these ambitious educational goals, ensuring that Assam continues to foster legal expertise and academic excellence for generations to come.