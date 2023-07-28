In a way to enhance the infrastructure and capacity building in tackling cyber crimes in the State, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 inaugurated two Cyber Crime Police Stations including one for CID Head Quarter with State wide jurisdiction and another for Guwahati City Commissionerate with Guwahati City jurisdiction.

"Further, the CID Cyber P.S. will also have two Cyber Outposts, one at Dibrugarh for upper Assam districts and one for Silchar for Barak Valley districts", a notification from the Superintendent of Police, CID read.

"Sophisticated Cyber Forensic tools like mobile data extraction tools, Image and video enhancement tools, High end workstations, password recovery software, cryptocurrency chain analysis, mobile phone unlocking tools, Disk duplicators etc, have been procured and installed in the Cyber Police Stations and Cyber Outposts".

"Investigating Officers with technical background and flare for cyber crime investigation have been specially selected and trained at National Cyber Crime Training Centre, New Delhi, NIELIT Khanapara and at CID HQ. These trained I.Os have been posted in these newly inaugurated Cyber Police Stations and Cyber Outposts", the notification further read.