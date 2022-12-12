Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 12 vowed to take action against those who allegedly harassed a lone Hindu family in a Muslim dominated village in Lahorighat of Morigaon district.

The development comes after the Hindu family living at Ati village in Dhing under Lahorighat police station in Morigaon district, is spending their days in fear following the harassment by the alleged Muslim majority residents residing in the village.

The victim's family has also alleged that they are forced to enter their home before dusk and spend their days and nights in utter fear.

The victim's family has been accused of encroaching on the land while they have claimed that they are the true owners of the land and have been living there for many years.

Additionally, they have also alleged a threat to their life as earlier they were attacked and told to leave the area while their house was once torched by miscreants in the past.

The family in its complaint has claimed that they have been living on their own land since the days of yore.

The family had also approached the police several times in this regard, but no action was initiated into the matter as alleged by the victim's family.

Finding no other solution to their rising troubles, the Hindu family has now sought the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following which Sarma assures timely action against the culprits.

“We will take strong measures immediately so that everyone can live with a sense of peace and security,” Assam CM tweeted.

Also read : 1179 militants of two insurgent groups lay down arms in Assam's Hailakandi district