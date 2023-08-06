Addressing plans for \the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6 unveiled an array of ambitious plans to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day. He said that in every gaon panchayat government will construct a plaque to honor freedom fighters, soldiers, and police officials who participated in the freedom struggle. The plaques will be constructed using granite stone.

The Independence Day celebrations will witness unique additions, reflecting the Prime Minister's 'Panch Pran' Targets to transform India into a developed country by its 100th Independence Day in 25 years. From August 9 to 14, the state will plant saplings as a symbol of growth and prosperity.

On August 13, the historic Guwahati Dighalipukhuri will witness an impressive march past by the Assam Police. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also reinstated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, urging every household in Assam to hoist the National Flag with pride.

In a grand gesture of unity, on August 23, people from every village across Assam will collect soil from their homes and conduct a Soil Yatra, carrying the soil to their respective panchayat offices or designated locations. On August 26, the soil from all villages will culminate in a grand ceremony at Shankardev Kalashetra, where a Bhoomi Pujan will be performed. The soil will be brought by one individual, possibly from NCC or NSS, symbolizing Assam's unity and shared heritage.