Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio to visit the state after the actor hailed the state government for its successful efforts in ending the poaching of endangered Indian rhinoceros in the state.

While reacting to the same, Sarma extended his gratitude to DiCaprio for his words, and the state government is dedicated to preserving and safeguarding rich cultural heritage.

''Preserving wildlife is integral to our cultural identity.

We are dedicated to persevering and safeguarding our rich cultural heritage.

Thank you for your kind words, @LeoDiCaprio, and I extend a warm invitation to you to visit @kaziranga_and Assam,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

Preserving wildlife is integral to our cultural identity.



We are dedicated to persevering and safeguarding our rich cultural heritage.



Thank you for your kind words, @LeoDiCaprio, and I extend a warm invitation to you to visit @kaziranga_ and Assam. pic.twitter.com/iYhkvbT3I3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 9, 2023

DiCaprio on February 9, had applauded the state government in stopping rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park.

"In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977", he wrote on Instagram.

He further said that Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world's population.

''This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century", he further wrote.

The Assam CM had earlier said that there was no poaching of endangered Indian rhinoceros in 2022 across the state of Assam

"2022 was a landmark year as no rhino died at the hands of poachers in the state. No rhino was poached in Kaziranga, Manas, Orang (all national parks), or Pobitora (a wildlife sanctuary),'' he said.

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