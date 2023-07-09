A Twitter user on July 9 reached out to Assam Chief Minister and President of the Badminton Association of India, Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing a desire to play badminton again and expressing regret over the lack of facilities in Mumbai.

Responding quickly, the Chief Minister informed the user that the inauguration of a new stadium is scheduled for August 11 and extended an invitation to come to Guwahati and play a match. He also mentioned the opportunity to visit and offer prayers at the revered Maa Kamakhya temple.

The inauguration of this stadium is scheduled for August 11th. Please come to Guwahati and play a match with us. Additionally, you can also have a wonderful opportunity to visit and pray before Maa Kamakhya. https://t.co/ediFIN4n0N — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 9, 2023

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has gained a reputation for actively engaging with citizens on social media platforms, addressing their concerns and responding to their queries.

In another instance on July 7, he came to the aid of BJP karyakarta Khusboo Singh, who required medical treatment. Singh expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister via Twitter, thanking him for his unwavering dedication and assistance, stating that his support would be the benchmark of success for the betterment of her life.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's responsive and compassionate approach to citizen engagement on social media has garnered praise from various quarters.