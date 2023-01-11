Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 11 chaired a Police Review Meeting at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati and took stock of the working of the State police force covering several dimensions, including recruitments of manpower, preparedness to deal with new-age crimes, financial and administrative issues, among others.

Senior police officials made presentations before the Chief Minister, detailing the long-term plans of the State police force and the home department for transformation of Assam Police into a modern force capable of dealing with challenges of the 21st century.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure appointments on compassionate grounds to the next-of-kin of police personnel killed in insurgency-related violences are completed within the shortest possible time period. The Chief Minister also directed the Assam police top brass to develop adequate manpower to deal with new-age crimes such as online child pornography, cyber fraud, etc.

Stressing on the need for online services that would reduce the burden of visiting police stations for the public, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma asked the Director General of Police to bring out a manual with the possible services which can be provided in the online mode and implement the same within a time-bound manner after necessary consultations from certain quarters.

The Chief Minister also suggested that a mechanism should be worked out so that "bureaucratic bottlenecks" don't come in the way of the reforms being currently undertaken for modernization of the police force. The Chief Minister also directed the concerned authorities to delegate certain financial and administrative powers to the State police so as to aid its smooth functioning.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also directed the top police officials to imbibe the best practices of the police forces from across the country and incorporate those in Assam Police's functioning for benefits of the State's residents.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to bring out an order making it mandatory for business establishments having five or more employees to have Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed within the premises. This would deter crimes to a great extant in the city, the Chief Minister remarked.

Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and senior officials of the government were also present at the meeting.