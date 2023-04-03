Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 2 hit out at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal stating that Lachit Barphukan did not provide any hospitality to Aurangzeb, so Kejriwal should also not expect the same from him in Assam.

CM Sarma was addressing a conference where he made the remark stating, “Yes, we do provide hospitality in Assam. We consider guests as God. But when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb came here, then Lachit Barphukan did not provide any hospitality to him. So when Kejriwal arrived here just to speak lies so why should we consider him as a guest? He came here, we provided him security. But when I go there does he provide the same?”

The tirade against Kejriwal was in response to the former’s claims that his government had provided jobs to 12 lakh people in Delhi, despite having only 1.5 lakh employees in the health and education departments and 50,000 in other departments. Sarma questioned Kejriwal's claims, stating that he had confirmed with Delhi government officials that there were only 1.5 lakh posts in the government. He also challenged Kejriwal to explain where the other 10.5 lakh employees and posts were.

Sarma also pointed out that while Kejriwal claimed to have given free electricity in Delhi, Assam's Orunodoi scheme provided Rs. 1,400 to people, while Delhi residents received only Rs. 300 in electricity benefits.

The Assam Chief Minister also took a dig at Kejriwal's claims of providing jobs in Punjab, stating that he would provide one lakh jobs in Assam. Sarma also accused the Congress of being behind the recent question paper leak during class 12 exams in Punjab.

Also read : Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not to lie in the land of Maa Kamakhya