Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to Abhinav Bindra for being awarded the Olympic Order, the highest accolade conferred by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for meritorious services to the Olympic Movement.

In a statement, Sarma expressed his admiration for Bindra's achievements and wished him continued success in inspiring future generations to actively pursue sports. "Abhinav Bindra's dedication and accomplishments in the field of sports serve as a beacon of inspiration for our youth," Sarma remarked.

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist, received the prestigious Olympic Order on July 22. The decision to honor Bindra was made at the IOC Executive Board meeting in Paris, with IOC President Thomas Bach officially informing him via a letter on July 20. "It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has today decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement," Bach stated.

The award ceremony is scheduled to take place during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on August 10. Bindra, a member of the IOC Athletes Commission, is the first Indian to receive this recognition.