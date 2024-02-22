Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the government initiated Garukhuti project terming it as a major boost to the state's economy and prosperity.

CM Sarma highlighted that the initiative has brought more than just financial advantages; it has paved the way for the prosperity of inherent dignity for the Assamese.

Sarma praised the dedication of MLA Shri Padma Hazarika towards the cowshed project. While acknowledging the long-term financial gains, Sarma emphasised their commitment to preserving the pride and reputation of the Assamese people. He stated that the welfare of the society and community has always been prioritised over financial benefits.

"The Garukhuti project said that the project has not only benefited financially; It has shown the way to the prosperity of the inherent dignity of the Assamese. The issue of land recovery from expropriation presents many things in itself. Hon'ble MLA Shri Padma Hazarika has shown exemplary dedication to this cowshed project. Long term financial benefits will certainly be realized but we remain committed to protecting the pride and reputation of the Assamese people We have always put the welfare of the society and community ahead of financial considerations", wrote CM Sarma on X.

This multi project is a dream child of CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma which aims to achieve an agro revolution with the involvement of local unemployed youths through integrated farming by fulfilling the demand for vegetables, milk, fish, meat etc for consumer of Guwahati city. The project at present is functioning in an area covering 10,700 bighas of government allotted land

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