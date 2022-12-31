Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launching of 100 CNG buses in the state at the cabinet meet held in New Delhi today, December 31.

Making the announcement, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the launching of the CNG buses will be a new year gift for the state along with few other projects.

Additionally, CM Sarma further announced the remerging of four newly formed districts with its previous districts.

As per Sarma's announcement, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon district, Tamulpur to come under Baksa district, Bajali to be merged with the Barpeta district, and Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur district.

He further said that these decisions have been taken because of administrative ascendancy and in the interest of Assam and society.

''We have decided to remerge four districts. Decisions were taken in the interest of Assam's future,'' Sarma said while addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting.

Sarma further informed that the police and judicial district will continue in these districts and all other district offices that have been created during this period will continue so that no officials or employees face any difficulty.

Calling the measure temporary, Sarma while apologising the people of the four districts for the changes made in today’s cabinet meet said, that there are chances that the districts will be once again retained back to its administrative unit once the delimitation process gets over.

Also read : Assam: Biswanath, Hojai, Bajali, and Tamulpur are no longer districts, says Himanta Biswa Sarma