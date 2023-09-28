To enhance water transportation in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a fleet of 10 Catamaran vessels, three Tug Boats, and a search and rescue vessel on September 28 at Lachit Ghat.

The new fleet of 10 Catamaran vessels is set to revolutionize Assam's water transport system. Known for their stability and efficiency, Catamarans provide a safe and sustainable mode of water transportation across the state's waterways. Their low-impact design makes them environmentally friendly and economically viable, contributing to Assam's eco-conscious transportation infrastructure.

To further bolster the efficient movement of cargo and passengers along water routes, the allocation of three Tug Boats is a significant development. Tug Boats play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of ports and waterborne transportation.

In addition to the Catamaran vessels and Tug Boats, a search and rescue vessel has been introduced. This vessel is equipped to respond swiftly to emergencies, ensuring the safety and security of those traveling through Assam's waterways.

Highlighting the impact of this initiative, Parimal Suklabaidya, the State Minister of Transport, Excise & Fisheries, stated on microblogging site X, "Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa will be dedicating 10 Catamaran vessels, 3 Tug Boats & 1 search & rescue vessel today to the people of Assam, taking the state a step forward in promoting sustainable & eco-friendly water transportation system."