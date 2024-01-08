In a momentous stride towards fostering holistic development in Karbi Anglong, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and dedicated an array of transformative projects on January 8, reinforcing the commitment to uplift the hill district.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the unveiling of several key projects, symbolizing a significant leap forward for the region. The Chief Minister, accompanied by local dignitaries, presented a vision for progress and prosperity.

Among the noteworthy initiatives is the Kajir Ronghangpi Guest House at Taralangso, a state-of-the-art facility with a price tag of ₹5.56 crore. The opulent 3,000-seat Sertalin Auditorium, an investment of ₹35 crore, promises to be a cultural hub for the district. Concurrently, the beautification of 'Langkung Fang' fishery in Taralangso, valued at ₹2.55 crore, reflects a commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the area.

Raising the cultural quotient of the district, the Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai Permanent Open Stage, built at a cost of ₹5.50 crore, stands as a testament to the vibrant artistic heritage of Karbi Anglong. The project aims to provide a platform for local artists and performers to showcase their talents.

Ensuring environmental sustainability, the beautification of ‘Kuleng Abi’ fishery, an investment of ₹2 crore, demonstrates the administration's dedication to preserving and enhancing local ecosystems. The construction of Rongbong Artu at the Karbi Capital Complex, valued at ₹6.86 crore, contributes to the architectural landscape of the region.

Landscaping and beautification initiatives worth ₹3.77 crore at the Karbi People's Hall further enhance the aesthetic appeal of public spaces. Additionally, the construction of Cheleng Athepai, a memorial to Jirlong Ariso, with a budget of ₹4.22 crore, holds historical and cultural significance.

The Sing Mirjeng VIP Gallery, a state-of-the-art facility with an investment of ₹99 lakh, provides a distinguished venue for events and gatherings. The New Market Complex at Rongkhelan, built at a cost of ₹10 crore, promises to be a commercial hub, fostering economic growth.

Sporting enthusiasts in Karbi Anglong have reason to rejoice with the inauguration of the Sarsing Teron-Langkung Habe Multi-purpose Sports Complex, a ₹75 crore investment that aims to nurture local talent and promote a culture of fitness. The construction of the Song Bey Inter State Bus Terminus, valued at ₹12 crore, and the Truck Terminus, a ₹5 crore project, contribute to the improvement of transportation infrastructure.