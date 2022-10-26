Commemorating the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General, Bir Lachit Borphukan, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a mobile app and an online portal on October 26 in Janata Bhawan, Dispur, that will allow the public to publish their thoughts, on literary works, poems, articles showcasing the life of the great warrior of Assam.

People from all walks of life will be able to upload their views, comments, and article pieces with respect to Bir Lachit Borphukan, in any language they are comfortable with on the web portal that has been made live from October 26 onwards.

“A pre-formatted physical booklet will be also released by the District Commissioners where people will be able to upload their write-ups,” said CM Sarma.

“People publishing their write-ups on the web portal will also receive a letter of acknowledgement from the Assam Government,” added CM Sarma

Similar activities have been lined up as an endeavour to pay tribute to the great warrior.

“We are even planning to hold a state-wide essay-writing competition across all educational institutions in Assam on November 18, followed by a march past by Assam Police, and NCC cadets marking the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Government has been carrying out year-long celebrations commemorating the 400th birth anniversary of the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan.

The concluding event of the celebrations will be conducted in Delhi. A two-day event starting on November 23, will be held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan that will showcase the life of the great warrior who defeated the formidable Mughals in the great Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

The Assam government noted that the government's goal is to popularise the great fighter who was previously unknown in other regions of the nation.

On November 23–24, a number of programmes have been planned to properly position the famous Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in order to make the celebration in the nation's capital a spectacular success.

The Assam government is putting in efforts in elevating Veer Lachit Borphukan's brilliant life on the international scene and giving the great warrior his due in the annals of history.

On February 25 of this year, Ram Nath Kovind, former Indian president, started the year-long ceremonies honouring Lachit Borphukan's birth anniversary at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.