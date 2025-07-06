Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils ‘Bodoland Speaks’, strengthen linguistic inclusivity in BTR

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, July 6 unveiled a set of key publications at a ceremonial event held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The event witnessed the launch of “Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action”, a publication that documents the aspirations, developmental blueprint, and strategic vision of Bodoland’s journey toward progress. Accompanying it was the release of “Communication Bridge”, a 600-page multilingual compendium translating 1,001 essential words and phrases into 18 regional languages spoken across BTR. The volume is aimed at fostering inclusive communication and promoting linguistic diversity within the region.

Additionally, Dr. Sarma released the Annual Report titled “Transforming Bodoland: Looking Within – My Reflections”, which comprehensively outlines the achievements, ongoing projects, and future roadmap for Bodoland’s development.

The Chief Minister also felicitated eminent individuals representing 18 different linguistic communities from the BTR, acknowledging their contributions in nurturing cultural harmony and communal unity.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sarma emphasized the importance of linguistic inclusivity and developmental dialogue in strengthening the Bodoland narrative. “These publications are not just reports but reflect the spirit of collaboration and cultural richness that defines the Bodoland region,” he remarked.