In a significant step towards the overall development of Udalguri district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a series of projects in Bhergaon on April 2.

The inauguration ceremony included the foundation stone laying for an Ekalavya school and a new police outpost, as well as a grant of Rupees 20 crore for a new college, stadium and the modernisation of schools. Additionally, 35 km of connecting roads were upgraded to facilitate better transportation and connectivity.

During the 2021 elections, the Chief Minister had visited Tangla in Udalguri district on a padyatra and had promised to bring in a wave of development. The recent launch of these development initiatives has taken a step towards fulfilling that promise.

Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his enthusiasm, stating in a tweet that he was dedicated to bringing welfare projects to the town. The projects launched include water supply to all residents under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, the upgrading of Tangla Hospital and School, and a grant of Rupees 35 crore for a new auditorium, roads, and drainage.

Moreover, repair work was conducted at Jalimukh Bundh, and the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Nanaikhuti Multi-village Public Water Supply Project, worth Rupees 178.53 crore, under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Dimakuchi. He also inaugurated the Dimakuchi Model Hospital, which marks a significant boost to healthcare facilities in the region.

Furthermore, Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a new mini-stadium, Model Tea Garden School, Elephant Watch Tower, Handloom Cluster, and Jagannath Community Hall and Training Centre for the tea garden workers.

During his visit to Dimakuchi, the Chief Minister also interacted with Divyang people and instructed the DC (Udalguri) to provide them with all necessary help.