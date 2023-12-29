Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been at the forefront of driving accelerated development in the state.

In his commitment to keeping the public informed and engaged, CM Sarma has launched a WhatsApp channel as a platform for direct communication with the citizens.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote, "I have started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through this medium!"

I have started my WhatsApp Channel today. Looking forward to remaining connected through this medium! Join by clicking on the linkhttps://t.co/rIQ5LyM1XB pic.twitter.com/s48r5vHWAM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 29, 2023

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure transparency and foster a closer relationship between the government and the people of Assam.

The WhatsApp channel will serve as a conduit for updates on government policies, developmental projects, and other significant announcements, allowing the public to stay connected with the latest happenings in the state administration.



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On the otherhand, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) can be reached at CM Block, Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Dispur, Assam 781006, or through various contact methods including phone numbers +91-361-2262222/ 2237043 /2262069, and email at cm@assam.gov.in.

Additionally, the public can follow CM Sarma on social media for regular updates and engage with the government's activities.

This move by CM Sarma is indicative of his administration's dedication to leveraging technology for better governance and citizen engagement.

It underscores the importance of digital platforms in today's governance landscape, where instant communication and feedback are invaluable for responsive and effective administration.