Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked his 55th birthday on February 1 by inaugurating several significant projects throughout the state. One of the highlights of the day was the foundation laying of a crucial bridge intended to ease traffic congestion in Guwahati city.

The proposed 2.84 km bridge will start after the Arya Nagar flyover and end beyond the Lal Ganesh market. The bridge, costing Rs 376 crore, is expected to enhance connectivity to major locations like ITI Guwahati, NH-27 (Lokhra), Kahilipara, Barshapara Cricket Stadium, GMCH, B Barooah Cancer Institute and Arya Vidyapeeth College. Key junctions such as Cycle Factory Junction and Bushnupur Junction, Barsapara Cricket Stadium and Lal Ganesh Market will be incorporated into the project.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated several crucial civil projects amounting to Rs 14.67 crore. These projects encompass 24 public toilets, 31 community buildings, 17 cremation sites and 2 burial grounds, all of which are now open to the public.

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal took to X and said, "Guwahati is on an elevated path to progress! On his birthday, Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya gifts another infrastructural marvel for the people of Guwahati, as he laid the foundation stone for a New 3-Lane Flyover at Cycle Factory Junction at Guwahati - Garbhanga Road."