Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for the new Governor's official residence on Thursday, January 5 in Kharghuli, Guwahati.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi and first lady Prem Mukhi attended the ceremony and laid the foundation stone.

The construction of the new Raj Bhawan will cost Rs 41.32 crores and is said to be constructed within 18 months, claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said, "Attended the foundation stone laying for a new Raj Bhawan at Kharghuli in presence of Hon’ble Governor Prof @jagdishmukhi ji & First Lady Smt Prem Mukhi ji. To be built for ₹41.32 cr in 18 months, the new Raj Bhawan will be one of most beautiful governor houses in the country."

It needs mention here, the new Governor's residence will be constructed across an area spanning 9631 square meters in size. The Governor's official residence will be moved from the current Raj Bhavan to the modern residence once the construction is finished.

Mentionable, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday, January 4 that the government will establish a sanitation workers commission.

The announcement was made by the Assam Chief Minister on January 4 during an interactive session with the children of sanitation workers at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The commission will oversee issues such as sanitation workers' education and health in Assam.

According to the Assam Chief Minister, the decision will aid in the comprehensive development of sanitation workers in all areas.

He also stated that the government will include funding for this in the current fiscal year's budget.

It should be noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with the children of Guwahati cleaning and sanitation workers.