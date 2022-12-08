As the ruling BJP is poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to attend the swearing ceremony that is likely to be held before December 12. As per sources, the oath taking ceremony will be held at Modi Stadium.

BJP workers celebrate in Surat and other parts of Gujarat as the party sweeps Gujarat Assembly Elections. As per the official EC trends, BJP has won 5 seats and is leading on 150 of the total 182 seats in the state. The BJP made strong gains in the early hours of counting with the ruling party crossing the half-way mark in the early trends with prominent candidates like incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor leading from their constituencies.

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah announced that Bhupen Patel will remain the chief minister of Gujarat.In September 2021, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister of Gujarat.Bhupen Patel's ascension to the post was surprising as he never held a ministerial berth before.

BJP is all set to smash its 2002 record registering its best-ever result in Gujarat. With the Congress and the AAP taking distant 2nd and 3rd positions, BJP is now left with the party's past records to break.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to address BJP workers after Gujarat win.