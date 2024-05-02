Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively overseeing the crisis in Dima Hasao and Barak Valley, where heavy rainfall has triggered flooding and landslides, disrupting normal life and causing widespread concern among residents.

Expressing condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus accident in Ditokcherra, Chief Minister Sarma has directed authorities to extend all necessary assistance to those affected. He emphasized the importance of restoring connectivity swiftly and ensuring that the affected individuals receive the best possible medical attention for their recovery.

The incessant rainfall, which began on the night of May 1, has led to the overflow of Haflong Lake, exacerbating the flooding in several areas. Roadways have been inundated, hampering communication and transportation in the region.

Responding promptly to the crisis, the Dima Hasao District Disaster Management Authority and District Commissioner have taken proactive measures, including the closure of all schools on May 2, due to the adverse weather conditions. Reports of landslides from various parts of Dima Hasao further highlight the severity of the situation.