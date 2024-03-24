Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep grief on the demise of Devanandadev Goswami the respected Satradhikar of Narowa Satra of Batadrawa Thaan.

The chief minister stated that the death of the esteemed satradhikar, a humble figure in the Sattriya culture who tirelessly promoted the Nava Vaishnava religion founded by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, is a great loss to national life.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the master artist.

Also read: Lt Gen PC Nair sends warm wishes on 189th Raising Day of Assam Rifles