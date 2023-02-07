Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 6 asked the Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh to enquire about a matter pertaining to the death of a one-horned rhino in Golaghat district.

Taking cognizance of MLA Mrinal Saikia's tweet wherein, the MLA accused the crowd and administration of negligence in saving the pride of Assam, the Assam said, ''Will enquire the matter''.

''The stray #rhino is most probably dead and I hold the insensitive crowd and Golaghat Administration solely responsible for it. Forest Officials tried to save it from public atrocities but @GolaghatPolice did not cooperate. I demand punitive action. @himantabiswa sir,'' Saikia tweeted.

As per reports, the rhino was roaming in the public area for the last five days.

A few days back, at least two people were severely injured after a one-horned rhino attacked them in Assam's Golaghat district.

The rhino charged people in Mohima village in the Golaghat district of Assam following which the locals immediately informed the forest official about the incident.

As the forest official reach the spot and tried to control the rhino, Divisional forest officer Sushil Kumar Thakuria and another official were injured.

Later, they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

In a similar incident, a 75-year-old was killed by a one-horned rhino in a paddy field in Assam's Golaghat district.

Also read: Assam: Helicopter service to connect four major cities from February 8