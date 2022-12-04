With rising cases of snatching, theft, and robbery in Guwahati city, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on December 3 night took to the streets to take stock of the situations and police patrolling.

To ensure public safety and security, Guwahati police on December 3, conducted a massive search operation of vehicles at several locations in Guwahati.

"Guwahati has seen a series of snatching incidents in last few days. So I made a round yesterday at around 9 pm to see whether police patrols are in place or not," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told India Today NE

As the comprehensive cordon and search operation was conducted to stop rising crimes in the city, several police personnel were deployed at check posts and patrolling duties.

The search operation aimed at checking the movements of anti-social elements in the city.

“The patrolling was done to ensure public safety and to maintain social order in the city,'' said Dispur ACP Himanshu Das.

“Prime duty of the police is to prevent crime and disorder. We are performing our duties to stop rising crimes and criminal activities such as thefts, dacoities, and murders. We do it on the regular interval since police visibility to prevent recurrence of crime,” Das added.

Earlier on November 20, a murder in broad daylight near one of the most important landmarks of Guwahati city shocked people, sending shivers down their spines.

Ranjit Bora, a Purabi Dairy distributor, was shot at by motorcycle-borne miscreants at around 11 am to 11.30 am in the Panjabari area of the city near the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.