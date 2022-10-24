Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid his last respects to Barpeta Satra Burha Sattriya Basistha Dev Sarma at the funeral on October 24.

Taking to his Twitter handle Assam chief minister wrote, "The death of Bashishta Dev Sharma, a devoted follower of the two Mahapurushas and a tireless practitioner of Assamese folk culture, left a huge void in the life of Assamese society."

হে যদুপতি মই মূঢ়মতি

নাজানো সেৱা তোমাৰ।

কেৱল তোমাৰ চৰণ পংকজে

শৰণ কৰিলো সাৰ॥



মহাপুৰুষ দুজনাৰ একান্ত অনুগামী, অসমীয়া লোক-সংস্কৃতিৰ অক্লান্ত সাধক, বৰপেটা সত্ৰৰ পৰম শ্ৰদ্ধাৰ বুঢ়াসত্ৰীয়া বশিষ্ঠ দেৱশৰ্মাদেৱৰ মহাপ্ৰস্থানে অসমীয়া সমাজ জীৱনত এক বৃহৎ শূন্যতাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিলে। pic.twitter.com/zZPmuK4xdp — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 24, 2022

Basistha Dev Sarma, Burha Sattriya of Barpeta Satra was admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to due to age-related ailments.

Notably, on October 22, his mortal body was brought to his residence at about 11 PM where many of his well-wishers, and devotees gathered to pay their last respects.

On the 23rd of October, the mortal body of the satradhikar was taken out of his residence and in a floral-decorated truck.

His mortal body was taken to the Barpeta Satra's Bus stand, which, last night was converted into "Burha Sattriya's mortal body" visiting the site for the people.

The floral-decorated truck had travelled a long distance through various other satras and holy places of Barpeta, whereby a large procession is being carried out by numerous people, chanting "Naam Ghokha".

As per reports, the mortal body of the Burha Sattriya reached the Satra's Bus stand (An organised spot for visiting Burha Satriya's mortal body), where thousands of people from Barpeta as well from various other satras gathered to pay obeisance to the 'gem' of Assam's cultural circle.