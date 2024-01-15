Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 15 painted BJP's party symbol 'Lotus' during the launch of wall-writing campaign as part of the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

CM Sarma was in Amingoan under Kamrup district where he participated in the party's vibrant wall-writing programme.

The campaign, spearheaded by BJP National President J.P. Nadda, is centered around the slogan "Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar," which translates to "Once again, a Modi government." This initiative aims to secure a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his administration.

The launch event was marked by Nadda himself painting the party's lotus symbol on a wall, underscoring the message of continuity and progress under Modi's leadership. The wall-writing programme is not just a local affair but a nationwide movement, with similar activities planned at every polling booth across India. The BJP is confident that this creative outreach will resonate with the electorate, emphasizing themes of unity, development, trust, and collective effort encapsulated in their motto "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas."

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also participated in the campaign, expressing optimism about the BJP's prospects in the elections, even suggesting that the party could win over 450 seats. In the previous 2019 elections, the BJP secured a significant victory with 303 seats, while the Congress obtained 52.

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