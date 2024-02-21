Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma expressed his condolences on the passing of legendary radio personality Ameen Sayani. Sharma wrote, "Ameen Sayani was not just a voice; he was the weaver of emotions, the magician of melodies, whose presence lit up the airwaves and touched countless souls." The Chief Minister remembered Sayani's role in bringing joy and nostalgia into the lives of many and extended his heartfelt condolences to the maestro's family and admirers during this difficult time.

The news of Ameen Sayani's demise has left India in mourning, as the iconic radio host bid farewell to a remarkable career spanning over six decades. Sayani, renowned for hosting the iconic show 'Geetmala,' passed away at the age of 91 after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday night. His family rushed him to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last.

Ameen Sayani's legacy is deeply ingrained in his groundbreaking program 'Geetmala,' a cultural phenomenon that resonated across households in India. His warm and distinctive greeting, "Behno aur Bhaiyo" (sisters and brothers), became synonymous with his name, endearing him to millions of listeners nationwide.

Recognized as a pioneer of radio in India, Sayani played a crucial role in popularizing radio listening, captivating audiences with his knowledge, wit, and engaging presentation style. His contributions have left an enduring mark on the Indian broadcasting landscape.

Beyond the airwaves, Ameen Sayani ventured into acting, leaving his mark on the silver screen. Often portraying the role of an announcer in various films, he showcased his versatility and influence in Indian media.

As the nation mourns the loss of a broadcasting legend, the Chief Minister's words reflect the collective sentiment of grief and gratitude for the joy Ameen Sayani brought to countless lives through his iconic career.