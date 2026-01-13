Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha in Silchar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 13, visited the residence of veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha in Silchar to pay obeisance and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Purkayastha passed away on January 7 at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Paying tribute to the late leader, the Chief Minister recalled his significant contributions to Assam’s political and social life.

“Visited the residence of Late Kabindra Purkayastha in Silchar to pay my obeisance to the departed soul, who made rich contributions to Assam's society and polity. His ideals will always guide us,” Sarma said in a post on X. He also extended his condolences to Purkayastha’s family, saying his thoughts were with them during the time of grief.

A veteran BJP leader, Kabindra Purkayastha represented the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency three times, having been elected in 1991, 1998, and 2009. He also served as Union Minister of State for Communication.

Purkayastha is survived by his son Kanad Purkayastha, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, and a daughter. His wife had predeceased him.