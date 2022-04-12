Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday released the BJP’s election manifesto for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) polls with a host of promises, including water facilities and flood-free city.

Addressing the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that 500 to 8000 households will get water connection from June in Guwahati.

The CM also mentioned that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Guwahati water supply project is ready to provide water facilities to households.

While speaking to the media, Sarma stated that the construction work of 1000 bedded ‘Pragjyotishpur medical college’ is going on. He said, ‘Government will provide 60 hospitals in 60 wards’.

The CM announced that the state government has taken various initiatives, including de-siltation of drains and river channels using modern technology to make the city flood-free.

He also announced that 10,000 new street lights will provide across Guwahati city under the Project Jyoti scheme.