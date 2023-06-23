Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a public gathering at Subansiri College Field, Lakhimpur on June 23, where he expressed his support for the Election Commission's draft on delimitation. The CM emphasized that if the draft gets approved, the people of Assam will have a greater say in their constituencies, ensuring their interests and political representation are safeguarded.

During his speech, CM Sarma highlighted the commitment of the Assam Government in protecting the rights and interests of the state's indigenous communities. He commended the combined efforts of the Assam Government and the Central government in the recent publication of the draft on the re-location of Assam's Parliamentary and Legislative constituencies.

"If this draft is approved and comes into reality," CM Sarma stated, "the people of Assam will hold prominence in 102 constituencies." He reaffirmed the government's promise to preserve the identity of the people by retaining their home, caste, and land, and assured that these commitments would be translated into reality.

Asserting the need to prevent unfamiliar individuals from taking over Assam, CM Sarma emphasized the relentless efforts undertaken by the government to protect the state's homeland and caste. He stated, "What we could not achieve through the Assam Accord and National Register of Citizens (NRC), we shall accomplish in the next 30 years by progressing towards safeguarding the people of Assam through reallocation of constituencies."