Commenting the controversial remarks made by AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora on December 6 criticized the BJP government questioning as to why the government is not yet arresting the AIUDF Chief.

After making such a provocative comment which could create ‘communal disharmony’ in the state why is the BJP government silent, he said.

'Isn't the law equal for everyone? He added.

The APCC President said that it is very unfortunate after comparing Ajmal with mosquito, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma let him go and did not take any action against him.

“If Ajmal was a mosquito, what about people like Victor Das and Jignesh Mevani. Why was Jignesh Mevani brought to Assam and arrested here. Why is law different for different people. Should not the law be equal for everyone?, Bhupen Bora questioned.

Borah even said that Badruddin Ajmal was spared because he has links with Himanta Biswa.

Had it been some other people, the CM would have taken action immediately, H said. Borah said that people of Assam do not like Badruddin Ajmal and consider him the enemy of the state.

Speaking further , Bhpen Borah even went on to criticize BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika who questioned Badruddin Ajmal asking if women were the factory of giving birth to children and said that comparing women to factory Pijush Hazarika has insulted the women.

“Being a leader, they should not talk or speak like this. If such kind of comments are made by political leaders people and the upcoming generations will tend to hate politics and political leaders.” Bhupen Borah said.