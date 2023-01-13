Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, recalling his contribution to "anti-establishment politics" in the country in the 1970s.

In a tweet on January 13, Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family. "Sharad Yadav ji was a veteran of the JP Movement and helped shape the contours of new, anti-establishment politics in India in the 1970s. I am sad at his demise. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Yadav, a veteran politician and former JD(U) chief, died on January 13 at a private hospital in Gurugram. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

Yadav's associates said he collapsed at his Chhatarpur residence on Thursday night and was taken to Fortis hospital in Gurugram but could not be saved.

The veteran socialist leader had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Yadav's demise.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled Yadav's demise and said he strengthened the politics of quality.

The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief on Yadav's demise.

"I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah...great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am speechless," he tweeted in Hindi.

The RJD leader said he had a conversation with his family members.

"In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi fraternity is with his family members," he said.