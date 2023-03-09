Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has received the Certificate of World Record for the maximum number of essays written on a single person. Representatives of Guinness World Records Limited, UK presented the certificate to him, commemorating the 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

The record-breaking feat saw 42 lakh essays written on Lachit Borphukan, a significant figure in Assam's history. The initiative was launched in February 2022, during a year-long celebration inaugurated by former President Ramnath Kovind in Guwahati to honor the great Ahom general.

The program aimed to preserve the cultural history of Assam and commemorate Lachit Borphukan's samadhi. The 150-foot bronze statue of Lachit Borphukan is currently being cast, with a technical committee overseeing the project. The statue is expected to be completed within a year.

Furthermore, in November, the government announced the essay writing program, encouraging people to share their thoughts on Lachit Borphukan. The program was a success, with 42 lakh essays written by people from all over the state and country.

The CM is pleased to share that a photo album of hand-written notes will be made available to everyone in the state and the country. This initiative will help preserve the legacy of Lachit Borphukan and inspire future generations to learn about Assam's rich history.

This remarkable achievement by the people of Assam, with the support of the CM and his government, will go down in history and inspire future generations to celebrate their cultural heritage.