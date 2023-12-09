Chronicling his second year in office in the form of a book titled 'chief minister's diary 2', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released the book along with 3 others in a book launching event held in Guwahati today.

The books were launched by Assam Governor Gulabchand Kataria.

Speaking about the diary, the chief minister said that the book contains account of Himanta Biswa Sarma's second year in office and events of the government.

Urging the government to continue with this process of chronicling the chief minister's tenure and not any personal events in the book, CM Sarma said that the book concentrate only on developmental activities, featuring the growth initiatives that the state witnessed during the two years of CM Sarma's tenure as the chief minister of the state.

Additionally, the chief minister mentioned that the 'Collection of 65 speeches of the chief minister' written in Assamese - Baktrita Sankalan -2 is in fact has no co-relation with the personal aspects of the chief minister's life but will instead help the people of the state and the youngsters to read, understand and take a leaf out of the speeches and base their present decision after reading the book.

Upholding the importance of chronicling the speeches of the chief minister's of the state that will surely be part of history, the chief minister said that these books will aid the future generation and the people of the state in reflecting on the government's several initiatives undertaken during their tenure.

The chief minister subsequently mentioned that further editions of his diary will be published in the subsequent years.

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