Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to provide an update on his day's activities, which included discussions on the establishment of a second museum in Assam, the selection of sites for ten new colleges, and a comprehensive review of 54 flood mitigation projects with an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, Chief Minister Sarma stated, "Today at work: Discussed the progress of a second museum in Assam, examined sites for 10 new colleges, and reviewed the progress of 54 flood mitigation projects worth ₹450 cr, completion of these 100+ km long embankments will bring us closer to a flood-free Assam."

The second museum in Assam is expected to contribute to the preservation and promotion of the state's rich cultural heritage.

In addition to the museum project, the Chief Minister's review of sites for ten new colleges demonstrating the state government's commitment to expanding educational opportunities for its citizens.

However, one of the most critical aspects of Chief Minister Sarma's day's work was the comprehensive review of 54 flood mitigation projects. Assam has faced recurring challenges posed by annual floods, causing significant damage to life, property, and infrastructure.