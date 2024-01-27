Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who recently made a pointed remark about the Gandhi family's surname said that he will soon reveal the 'duplication' surrounding the name after he returns to Guwahati.

CM Sarma was recently engaged in a political spat with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the latter's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', where Sarma made a pointed remark about the Gandhi family's surname.

The chief minister of Assam alleged that the Gandhi family is carrying a "duplicate" name. This statement was made in response to Rahul Gandhi's accusation that the BJP-led government in Assam, under Sarma's leadership, was the most corrupt in India.

"I never make any false claims. Hence, regarding all duplicity surrounding Rahul Gandhi's surname will be revealed with proper papers and documents once I return to Guwahati after concluding all my official tours within the state", said CM Sarma while speaking to the media in Biswanath.

Earlier today, CM Sarma who is on an official visit to Tezpur for launching of several developmental projects, addressed to the media stating that soon he will reveal the duplicity of Gandhi family's surname in two days after he returns to Guwahati.

Reacting on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's statement where he said that he felt sorry for the chief minister who is reeling under lot of strees, CM Sarma said, "For us elections means treatment. My treatment will be done, so no need to worry. The party that will receive the maximum vote will be labeled as the healthiest".

MP Gaurav Gogoi had earlier remarked against Himanta Biswa Sarma saying, "I feel sorry for the CM, he is under a lot of stress. The fact that he is the most corrupt CM in the country has become widely public in national media. In the press conference, he also said that he could see two Rahul Gandhi...This is a tactic to divert & distract from the main issue of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and all his tactics have failed"

Sarma retorted by calling the Gandhi family "the most corrupt" in the country and questioned the legitimacy of their surname. He expressed his bewilderment at the legal implications of carrying what he referred to as a "duplicate title," suggesting that while one could be caught for carrying a duplicate license, it was unclear what consequences there might be for carrying a duplicate surname.

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