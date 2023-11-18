Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to travel to Gujarat to witness the thrilling clash between India and Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As the cricket fever grips the nation, CM Sarma aims to convey the best wishes of the 3.5 crore Assamese people to the Indian cricket team, particularly captain Rohit Sharma and his squad.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, acknowledged the formidable form of the Australian team, highlighting their dominance with eight consecutive victories in the tournament. Despite the statistics favoring Australia, Sharma emphasized the importance of a good contest between two deserving finalists.

“I don’t agree with not being dominant. They have won their last eight matches and played really well. So, it’s going to be a good contest. Both teams deserve to be at this stage, playing the finals. And we do understand the importance of what Australia can do,” Rohit Sharma stated in the pre-match press conference.

Reflecting on Australia's performance in the semifinals against South Africa, where they secured victory by three wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sharma expressed admiration for the five-time champions' ability to deliver on the big stage. However, he maintained a focus on India's own plans, emphasizing the team's comprehensive approach.

“They are a very complete side. And for us, what is important is what we want to do as a team. We don’t want to worry about the opposition and what kind of form they are in,” Rohit Sharma asserted.