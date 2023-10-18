Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 18 took to social media platform 'X' to share a bird's eye view of the new constructed Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati's Zoo Road.

The chief minister informed on the micro-blogging site that the new flyover will be open for public from October 19.

Sharing a few drone shots, CM Sarma wrote on ‘X’, “Guwahati’s skyline is undergoing a rapid transformation. The Shraddhanjali Flyover will be dedicated to the people tomorrow.”

Sarma expressed hope that the flyover, which features three lanes on each side, will ease traffic on RG Baruah road for the next 20 years.

One of these lanes will divert traffic towards Geeta Mandir. Additionally, a carriageway has been established beneath the flyover on both sides, effectively creating a seven-lane structure. The flyover has been named after Shradhanjali Kanan, Sarma added.

Also read : Assam: Flyover above Zoo-Narengi road all set to be inaugurated on October 18