Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed the need for a middle path between the ULFA-Independent and the government for holding talks of negotiations.

Replying to a query, Assam CM said that the government has its own limitations when it comes to holding talks unconditionally and hence the people of Assam have to be the guide to ensure that the deadlock is broken.

Speaking to the media, Assam CM said, "I would not ask ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah to compromise on any demands but the government has its own limitations when it comes to holding of talks unconditionally."

"I would urge the people of Assam to find out a middle path so that they can guide us (the government) as well as the ULFA (I)," he added.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma cannot compromise on 'sovereignty issue' with ULFA (I)

Earlier on January 1, 2023, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while interacting with editors and senior journalists of newspapers, TV channels, and digital platforms on the first day of New Year, 2023 titled NOTUN DINOR AALAP at Koinadhora in Guwahati said that he cannot compromise on the ''sovereignty issue'' which is the bone of contention between the state government and ULFA (I).

"The channel of communication with the United Liberation Front of Asom Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah is not an issue. The bone of contention is the sovereignty issue with which I can't compromise,'' the Assam CM added.

He also said that if the arms and ammunition had vanished from society, how much of a harmonious environment would have been created in society.

Commenting on arms and ammunition recovery in the state, Sarma that the security forces recovered the highest number of arms in the state's history.

''Even during the peak of ULFA-I, we were unable to recover so many arms. All this has been possible due to the silent operations, silent actions initiated by the security personnel,'' he added.