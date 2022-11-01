Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sama on October 31 said that with proper planning and technology, the natural resources in the northeast can be utilized properly.

''NE States are rich in mines, minerals, and other natural resources. But due to lack of modern technology, proper planning and efforts, they haven’t been able to properly exploit these,'' Sarma said while addressing a gathering during North East Geology and Mining Minsters' Conclave at Chumoukedima in Nagaland.

''However, with the right mix of technology and planning, the region would be in a position to utilize its full potential in this sector,'' he added.

Speaking further, the Assam CM said that the conclave will add a new growth momentum to the mines and minerals sector in the region.

He also hoped that the region will be benefited from the Centre’s new initiatives in this sector.

Sarma also gave a reference to Odisha which has made significant progress using the resources extracted from mines.

He also sought the cooperation and support of the Union Coal, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi for Assam to draw the right kind of roadmap for the prudent utilization of its mineral resources.

Meanwhile, speaking on the same, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on October 31 that the centre is making efforts to ensure that mineral resources are properly exploited in the northeast for the benefit of the region.

''The Ministry of Mines is making continuous efforts to encourage mining activities pan India. Accordingly, to further encourage exploration activities in the mineral-rich northeast region, the first such conclave was held in Nagaland," he added.