Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 27 took a sharp dig at the opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), following a controversial statement made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of Rahul Gandhi's previous speech, in which the Congress leader was heard declaring the Muslim League as a "completely secular party." The Assam Chief Minister responded to Rahul Gandhi's words and expressed his concern over the opposition's approach to national issues.

Referring to the acronym I.N.D.I.A, Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the alliance's priorities and commitment to the country. He accused I.N.D.I.A of selectively raising concerns, focusing only on specific issues like the Manipur case while neglecting the broader interests of the nation. In contrast, he emphasized that the ruling BJP's allegiance lies with every citizen of the country, regardless of their state or region.

On July 25, Sarma took to Twitter to express his stance, stating, "Mr. Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A. Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others. In BHARAT, our allegiance is towards each and every citizen - be it Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, or Assam. BHARAT will win, BHARAT has to win."

The I.N.D.I.A alliance, comprised of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been vocal in their criticism of the ruling government on various issues.