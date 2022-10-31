Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Pandu Ghat in Guwahati on the morning of October 31, to take part in the Chhath Puja celebrations.

CM Sarma wished all on the occasion of Chhath Puja and praised the administration as well as the devotees for organising the Puja in a grand and safe manner.

Appraising the same, CM Sarma took to Twitter and said, “Felt blessed to have visited Pandu port ghat on the bank of Brahmaputra & spend time with devotees of Chhath Maiyya. It was really a divine feeling to be flanked by the devout performing #ChhathPuja. Prayed to to Chhath Maiya for joy, peace & prosperity for all.”

The celebration honouring the Sun and Chhathi Maiya is observed with meticulous planning. Priests or purohits are not necessary to preside over the rituals, and there is no practise of idol worship.

Holy bathing, fasting, giving up water for four days (vrata), standing in water, and offering prasad and arghya to the setting and rising suns are all part of the Chhath rites. The first part of Chhath Puja is "Nahaay Khay," followed by "Kharna," "Sanjhka Aragh," and "Bhorka Aragh," which are the third and fourth.

Typically, the prasad offering consists of fruits in tiny bamboo baskets along with thekua, khajuria, tikri, and kasar. The entire menu is entirely vegetarian and doesn't contain any salt, onions, or garlic. The preservation of food purity is emphasised.